PREVIEW: Illinois faces IUP in exhibition game
GAME NOTES | ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATS | Watch | Sign-up for BTN+ The 11th-ranked Fighting Illini play their second exhibition game on Friday night, hosting Div. II opponent Indiana (Pa.). Tip-o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news