Preview: Illinois opens B1G play vs. Nebraska
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Fighting Illini will play under the lights Saturday night when the Nebraska Cornhuskers come to Memorial Stadium to open Big Ten play. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network. Orange a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news