News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-10 23:01:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Preview: Michigan Wolverines visit Illinois on Saturday

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Fighting Illini return home Saturday to host the 16th-ranked Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 am CT on ABC. Orange and Blue News previews the game, offers our key...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}