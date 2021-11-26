 OrangeandBlueNews - Preview: Illinois hosts UT-Rio Grande Valley
basketball

Preview: Illinois hosts UT-Rio Grande Valley

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

GAME NOTES | SCHEDULE | ROSTER | STATS

Game 6 // #14ap/15 Illinois (3-2) vs. UT Rio Grande Valley (4-2) Nov. 26, 2021 // 7 p.m. CT // Champaign, Ill. // State Farm Center

No. 14 Illinois plays its first home game in two weeks on Friday, hosting UT Rio Grande Valley (7 p.m. CT, B1G+).

Stream: B1G+ – Scott Sudikoff (Play-by-Play), Trent Meacham (Analyst), Karidia Shelby (Reports)

Radio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network – Brian Barnhart (Play-By-Play), Doug Altenberger (Analyst) // Sirius 135, XM 195, SXM App 957

Head coach Brad Underwood of the Illinois Fighting Illini reacts to a call during action against the Jackson State Tigers during the first half at State Farm Center on November 09, 2021 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Head coach Brad Underwood of the Illinois Fighting Illini reacts to a call during action against the Jackson State Tigers during the first half at State Farm Center on November 09, 2021 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
