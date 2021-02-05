OrangeandBlueNews - PREVIEW: Illinois hosts No. 19 Wisconsin

Illinois returns home on Saturday afternoon to take on No. 19 Wisconsin. Both teams are coming off of wins on Tuesday. The Illini knocked off Indiana in Bloomington and Wisconsin cruised past Penn State at home.

The Illini have moved up to No. 12 in the national rankings and are in the midst of a three-game winning streak. Orange and Blue News previews the game, including players to watch, keys to victory, and a prediction.