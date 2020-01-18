Preview: Illinois hosts Cats looking for fourth straight win
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Boasting a three-game Big Ten conference winning streak, the Illini are set to host the Northwestern Wildcats for a Saturday afternoon tilt at the State Farm Center. The Wildcats have struggled to ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news