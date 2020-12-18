ILLINOIS ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | STATS | BIG TEN SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES

Illinois closes out one of the most tumultuous seasons in history on Saturday, traveling to Penn State on Champions Week. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. CT on FS1.

Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman announced Sunday that Lovie Smith was relieved of his duties as head football coach after five seasons at the helm of the Fighting Illini.

Interim head coach Rod Smith will lead the Illini in Happy Valley. Defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey will call the defense.

Orange and Blue News breaks down some players to watch and keys to the game.

SOCIAL MEDIA: @IllinoisRivals | @IlliniFootball | Illini football on Instagram | Illini football on Facebook | Orange and Blue News on Facebook