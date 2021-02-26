After an inspiring win at home on Senior Day without Ayo Dosunmu, the Illini are back on the road for their final 3 games of the regular season, beginning with a top 25 matchup in Madison against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Illini can secure a double bye in the Big Ten tourney with one more win and the Badgers would like to improve their NCAA seeding with a signature win. Both teams will be hyped up for this one.

Here’s a look at what to expect.