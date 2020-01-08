News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 10:46:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: Illinois back on the road to face Wisconsin

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

After a great defensive performance at home the Illini are back on the road in Madison to take on the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center on Wednesday night in a battle of teams fighting for confe...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}