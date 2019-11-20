Preview: Illinois back in action versus the Citadel
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Illini are hoping to build off of a strong second half on Monday night against Hawaii when they take on the Citadel Bulldogs. The Citadel got their first win of the season on Tuesday at Southea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news