Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-26 16:12:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Preview: Illinois and Maryland battle for first time

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

MORE: Behind enemy lines | Illini look for spark | Press conference notebookThe Fighting Illini (3-4, 1-3 B1G) will face Maryland for the first time ever with a trip to College Park on Saturday. K...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}