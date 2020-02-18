News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 08:49:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

PREVIEW: Illini try to end losing streak at Penn State

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

With a four-game losing streak, the Illini now head into the Lion’s den to face the hottest team in the Big Ten in No. 9 Penn State. The Nittany Lions are riding high, having won eight games in a r...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}