Illinois is the darling of the Big Ten right now, having won three straight games and four of five. The Illini have been buoyed by the play of a pair of freshmen and look like the team that nobody wants to play down the stretch. But they haven’t done it on the road yet.

Illinois beat Maryland at Madison Square Garden, but they have struggled to an 0-6 mark in true road games. The game at the Garden is the only win away from the friendly confines of the State Farm Center. They have lost those six games by 62 points as well, with only two of them coming down to the wire. The Illini need to flip the script with three of the next four games on the road.

The first opportunity comes on Thursday evening when they will head to a venue that has been a house of horrors for Illinois when they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes, who have also on a three-game winning streak. When the two teams met in Chicago earlier, Illinois led at the break but faltered in the second half of a 77-67 loss.

The two wunderkind freshmen Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili struggled in that contest, scoring just five points each, as Illinois only scored 29 in the second half against the stingy Buckeyes. Thursday’s game will be a test to see how far they have come since then.

