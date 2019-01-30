Just two weeks ago the Illini got their first Big Ten win over Minnesota, cruising to a 95-68 win in game that wasn’t that close. Illinois outrebounded the bigger Gophers and shot 50 percent from 3 and 58 percent from 2 to get their first Big Ten win.

The Gophers have bounced back to beat Iowa and Penn State, and lose at the buzzer at Michigan. Illinois is coming off of a huge road win against #13 Maryland, so both teams have momentum and you know the Gophers will be out for revenge.