
Preview: Illini travel to Kansas on Friday night

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois will hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to Lawrence, Kansas, to take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

The Illini head into the contest off a come-from-behind 30-28 victory over Toledo on Saturday, while Friday's hosts cruised to a 48-17 win over Missouri State behind a big 31-point second-half outburst.

Orange and Blue New previews the game, including keys to victory, players to watch and a prediction.

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball during the first half against the Toledo Rockets at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball during the first half against the Toledo Rockets at Memorial Stadium. (Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

ILLINOIS: ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES | STATS

SETTING THE STAGE

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (1-0) vs. KANSAS JAYHAWKS (1-0)

Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 // 6:30 p.m. CT // ESPN2

Lawrence, Kansas // David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

TV | ESPN2 » Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), and Paul Carcaterra (reporter)

RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network

» Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pregame/halftime/ postgame)

» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (138/196), SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com.



