Preview: Illini travel to Kansas on Friday night
Illinois will hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to Lawrence, Kansas, to take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
The Illini head into the contest off a come-from-behind 30-28 victory over Toledo on Saturday, while Friday's hosts cruised to a 48-17 win over Missouri State behind a big 31-point second-half outburst.
Orange and Blue New previews the game, including keys to victory, players to watch and a prediction.
*****
ILLINOIS: ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES | STATS
RELATED: Behind enemy lines | Bielema: “Everywhere Lance has gone, they’ve always won"
MORE: Podcast: Illinois game predictions
*****
SETTING THE STAGE
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (1-0) vs. KANSAS JAYHAWKS (1-0)
Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 // 6:30 p.m. CT // ESPN2
Lawrence, Kansas // David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
TV | ESPN2 » Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), and Paul Carcaterra (reporter)
RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network
» Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pregame/halftime/ postgame)
» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (138/196), SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news