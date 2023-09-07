Illinois will hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to Lawrence, Kansas, to take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

The Illini head into the contest off a come-from-behind 30-28 victory over Toledo on Saturday, while Friday's hosts cruised to a 48-17 win over Missouri State behind a big 31-point second-half outburst.

Orange and Blue New previews the game, including keys to victory, players to watch and a prediction.