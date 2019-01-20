Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-20 00:27:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: Illini travel to Iowa on Sunday

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Basketball Analyst
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

After a total beat-down of Minnesota on Wednesday, the Illini are in Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes. Iowa is on a roll, having won four straight games and 9 of 10, after starting Big Ten play 0-3.

The Illini have been getting great production from their freshmen, but the Hawkeyes rely on veterans, and they can flat out score. The Hawkeyes are 11th in the country in offensive efficiency according to kenpom, and the Illini, although improving defensively, will have a tough challenge ahead of them.

Qf5lecyd1bq7lcxagzsx
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) looks to pass after grabbing a rebound near Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
AP Photo/Rick Danzl
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}