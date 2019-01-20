Preview: Illini travel to Iowa on Sunday
After a total beat-down of Minnesota on Wednesday, the Illini are in Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes. Iowa is on a roll, having won four straight games and 9 of 10, after starting Big Ten play 0-3.
The Illini have been getting great production from their freshmen, but the Hawkeyes rely on veterans, and they can flat out score. The Hawkeyes are 11th in the country in offensive efficiency according to kenpom, and the Illini, although improving defensively, will have a tough challenge ahead of them.
