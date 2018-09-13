MORE: Illinois game notes | Depth chart | Season status | Behind enemy lines

Illinois heads north to Chicago on Saturday to take on South Florida at Soldier Field, the home of the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on BTN.

Both teams enter the game boasting 2-0 records. Illinois is looking to begin the season 3-0 for the first time since 2011.

Orange and Blue News previews the game, including our players to watch, keys to victory, and we offer our prediction.