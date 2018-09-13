Preview: Illini take on USF at Soldier Field
MORE: Illinois game notes | Depth chart | Season status | Behind enemy lines
Illinois heads north to Chicago on Saturday to take on South Florida at Soldier Field, the home of the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on BTN.
Both teams enter the game boasting 2-0 records. Illinois is looking to begin the season 3-0 for the first time since 2011.
Orange and Blue News previews the game, including our players to watch, keys to victory, and we offer our prediction.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news