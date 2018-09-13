Ticker
Preview: Illini take on USF at Soldier Field

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
MORE: Illinois game notes | Depth chart | Season status | Behind enemy lines

Illinois heads north to Chicago on Saturday to take on South Florida at Soldier Field, the home of the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on BTN.

Both teams enter the game boasting 2-0 records. Illinois is looking to begin the season 3-0 for the first time since 2011.

Orange and Blue News previews the game, including our players to watch, keys to victory, and we offer our prediction.

Running back Mike Epstein #26 of the Illinois Fighting Illini runs for more yards during the second quarter against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium on September 15, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Joseph Garnett Jr. /Getty Images
