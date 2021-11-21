PREVIEW: Illini take on Cincinnati in Hall of Fame Classic
GAME NOTES | SCHEDULE | ROSTER | STATS | HALL OF FAME CLASSIC Hall of Fame Classic // Kansas City, Mo. // T-Mobile CenterGame #4 // #10ap/10 Illinois (2-1) vs. Cincinnati (4-0) // Nov. 22, 2021 // ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news