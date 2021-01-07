The in state rivalry is back on Thursday evening when the Illini head up the interstate to Northwestern for a Big Ten clash.

The Illini have won 3 in a row and are hoping to keep their streak rolling, but have bigger fish to fry as well, hoping to stay near the top of the Big Ten standings as they hope to make a run at the conference title.

They need to win games like these if they want to achieve their lofty goals.