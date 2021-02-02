OrangeandBlueNews - PREVIEW: Illini look to stay hot at Indiana

The Illini are back in action after the big win over Iowa, but they face a stiff test in Bloomington, Indiana on Tuesday night. The Hoosiers also beat the Hawkeyes just two weeks ago and are currently ranked 27th in the country on Ken Pom.

It’s also a trap game between games against ranked Iowa and Wisconsin, so they must show they have the maturity to bring the same intensity they brought on Friday night.

Indiana is playing for another signature win to make a run to the NCAA tourney and a bid, while Illinois still has a shot at a Big Ten title and a high seed in the dance. Tuesday will tell us more about the likelihood of those two things.