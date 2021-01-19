PREVIEW: Illini look to end skid as Penn State visits State Farm Center
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
After a cancellation of the Nebraska the Illini play their 3rd straight at home. Normally that would be the precipice for a winning streak. Instead, Illinois is in a must win situation if they want to gain a high NCAA seed and contend for the Big Ten title.
After a poor shooting effort against Maryland, the Illini had a poor defensive effort against Ohio State. If it isn’t one thing, it’s another and the Illini have to find a way to get through the season COVID fatigue and put together a run if they want to reach their goals. After a tense team meeting on Sunday, they hope to start a different streak on Tuesday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news