Preview: Illini hosts Oakland to complete three-game homestand

Illinois went 15-for-38 from three-point range to roll past SIUE on Friday night at State Farm Center.
Illinoi post game press conference following the 90-58 win over SIUE on Friday at State Farm Center.
CHAMPAIGN – The big shindig when Illinois basketball hosts Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is pregame, celebrating last
Four-star quarterback Michael Clayton II is fresh off a visit to Illinois last weekend.
Illinois freshman center Tomislav Ivisc discusses his clearance to play by the NCAA and the season opening win over EIU,
Illinois went 15-for-38 from three-point range to roll past SIUE on Friday night at State Farm Center.
Illinoi post game press conference following the 90-58 win over SIUE on Friday at State Farm Center.
CHAMPAIGN – The big shindig when Illinois basketball hosts Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is pregame, celebrating last