Illinois has a chance to exorcise some demons on Wednesday night when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers and their All-American center Ethan Happ.

They Illini look to break a 13-game losing streak against the Badgers. It’s the longest losing for Illinois against an opponent in program history.

The last time Illinois beat Wisconsin was January 2nd, 2011 when Bruce Weber was still patrolling the sidelines. Brad Underwood will try to end that streak on Wednesday night.