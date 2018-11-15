MORE: Allegretti headlines senior class | Homegrown offensive line shines | Behind enemy lines

The Fighting Illini (4-6 overall, 2-5 B1G West) welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-4, 3-4) to Memorial Stadium on Saturday to close out the home slate. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on BTN.

Orange and Blue News previews the game, offers our keys to victory, and makes a prediction.

