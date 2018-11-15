Preview: Illini host Iowa for Senior Day
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
MORE: Allegretti headlines senior class | Homegrown offensive line shines | Behind enemy lines
The Fighting Illini (4-6 overall, 2-5 B1G West) welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-4, 3-4) to Memorial Stadium on Saturday to close out the home slate. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on BTN.
Orange and Blue News previews the game, offers our keys to victory, and makes a prediction.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news