OL Nick Allegretti: "I’m living my dream right now"
CHAMPAIGN – Marlon Brando created the iconic character, and it took 18 years and two sequels for Al Pacino’s journey in the “Godfather” trilogy to come to a dramatic conclusion.
When senior guard Nick Allegretti’s career at Illinois ends after five seasons, including a redshirt year in 2014, fans will undoubtedly remember him as one of the premier faces of the program.
Teammates think of him as The Godfather of Illinois football.
Through coaching turnover and other hardships, Allegretti always saw light at the end of the tunnel. He’s an active member in the Champaign community, a mentor to his younger teammates, and a strong believer in what the program can become.
He first earned “The Godfather” nickname from wide-receiver Mike Dudek and former quarterback Chayce Crouch, who also signed with Illinois in the class of 2014.
Allegretti figures the name was derived from similarities he shares with his father, Carl Allegretti.
“My dad has a presence that I don’t think he realizes. When he’s there, I don’t know what it is, but he just commands respect,” Allegretti said. “People love listening to my dad. My dad’s an awesome guy and just has kind of that persona and I’m a lot like my dad so I feel that I got a little bit of that, so guys on the team kind of noticed that. It’s a pretty cool nickname. I like it.”
That commanding presence and leadership ability is something that right tackle Alex Palczewski, a sophomore starter next to Allegretti, has experienced first-hand.
“He’s meant so much,” Palczewski said. “He’s been the ‘Godfather’. He’s mentored all of us so much these past two years. He’s kind of a father to you. He’s taught us so much stuff and he’s brought us along the way. He’s helped us improve our game.”
Allegretti’s career at Illinois is soon ending as the Frankfort, Illinois native is about to step onto Zuppke Field for his final time on Saturday. Illinois welcomes in the Iowa Hawkeyes for Senior Day.
For Palczewski and his fellow linemen, they have an additional incentive to win Saturday’s game against the Hawkeyes. They want to give Allegretti something positive to remember.
“After the (Nebraska) game, I was talking to Doug (Kramer), Verderian (Lowe) and KG (Kendrick Green) and I was like ‘hey listen, I know we have to take care of school, but for the next two weeks we have to focus and get everything done so we can give him a third game and try to send him out right,’” Palczewski said.
It’ll be a tough road to the postseason for Illinois as it must win-out to finish the year. That starts with the Hawkeyes, then a trip to Evansville to cap off the regular season against Northwestern.
The Illini know they are going to have to take it one game at a time to reach a bowl game. On Saturday, Allegretti will cherish the day one moment at a time.
“I’m a pretty emotional guy for sure and I don’t hide that at all,” Allegretti said. “It’ll be different. I’ll be able to lock back in once we go into the locker room, but I know when we go through the tunnel, with my teammates, I’ll see all the young guys and I don’t want to say leaving them behind, but I’m leaving and they’ll still be here.
“I’ll see them, and I’ll see my parents at the end of the row. It’ll be tough. There’ll probably be some tears, but I’m okay with that. It’ll definitely be an emotional day.”
After graduation, Allegretti aspires to play football at the professional level. His future is bright according to Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, who also heralded the other graduating seniors.
“That’s what you get here at the University of Illinois,” Smith said. “The graduates we send out are shaping the world. The sky’s the limit for Nick and the rest of the guys.”
His Illinois odyssey has seen some ups and downs, but Allegretti wouldn't change anything.
“It’s been a blast. There’s obviously been ups and downs; the coaching changes, wins, losses, everything we’ve gone through, injuries with my teammates, transfers and all the stuff we’ve seen. It’s been hard,” Allegretti said. “But probably the best five years of my life. Absolutely loved it. I’m living my dream right now, still a couple weeks left to live it, but I wouldn’t have wanted to do it anywhere else. This is the spot I wanted to be at athletically and academically. Couldn’t be happier to be an alum of this university and it’s a place I’ll be excited to come back to.”
ILLINOIS SENIORS
Nine Fighting Illini seniors will be recognized prior to their final game at Memorial Stadium. Courtesy of Fighting Illini Athletics.
OL Nick Allegretti (Frankfort, Ill.) » 45 games played, 34 consecutive starts. Two-time team captain and All-Big Ten selection in 2017 has played nearly every snap over the last two seasons. Already has bachelor’s degree in accountancy (Dec. 2017) and is pursuing a master’s degree in recreation, sport and tourism. •
QB AJ Bush Jr. (Alpharetta, Ga.) » Graduate transfer has eight games played and seven starts in his first season at Illinois. Has thrown for 1,050 yards, rushed for 659 and accounted for 13 touchdowns (8 rushing, 5 passing). Earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology at Virginia Tech (Aug. 2018) and is pursuing a master’s degree in recreation, sport and tourism at Illinois.
WR Mike Dudek (Naperville, Ill.) » 21 games played with 16 starts. Freshman All-American after a 1,000-yard season in 2014, but career was snake-bitten by injuries with just eight games played over the last four years. Earned double bachelor’s degrees in marketing and business process management (May 2018) and is pursuing a master’s degree in technology management.
WR Zac Holman (Cronulla, Australia) » Five games played. Walk-on saw his first action in 2018. Australia native went to JUCO, then started as a safety at Illinois before seeing the field at WR this season. Will graduate in December with a bachelor’s degree in earth, society and environmental sustainability.
WR Sam Mays (Missouri City, Tex.) » 38 games played with 12 career starts. Having his best season as a senior with 22 catches for 238 yards. Has 42 career catches, including the game-winning touchdown in the 2016 win over Michigan State. Will graduate in December with a bachelor’s degree in communication.
PK Chase McLaughlin (Cypress, Tex.) » 33 games played. Will go down as one of the best kickers in school history. Has hit 41-of-56 field goals, including a school-record five from 50+, and 78-of-78 PATs for 201 career points, eighth-most in Illinois history. Earned a bachelor’s degree in technical systems management (May 2018) and is pursuing a master’s degree in technology management.
WR Shaedon Meadors (Duncan, S.C.) » Graduate transfer was injured prior to the season and never got to suit up for the Orange and Blue. Earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Appalachian State (Dec. 2017) and is pursuing a master’s degree in recreation, sport and tourism at Illinois.
LB Del’Shawn Phillips (Highland Park, Mich.) » Junior college transfers has played 21 games with 19 starts in his two years at Illinois. 2018 team captain is the team’s leading tackler over the last two seasons with 166 stops and 9.0 TFLs. On track to earn a bachelor’s degree in recreation, sport & tourism in May 2019.
TE Austin Roberts (Rice Lake, Wis.) » 26 games played with seven starts. Started career as a linebacker before moving to tight end/full back in 2016. Serves primarily as a blocker, but does have three career receptions and one carry. Currently pursuing joint bachelor’s/master’s degrees in applied health sciences, working toward a B.S. in community health and a M.S. in public health simultaneously.