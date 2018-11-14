He first earned “The Godfather” nickname from wide-receiver Mike Dudek and former quarterback Chayce Crouch, who also signed with Illinois in the class of 2014.

Through coaching turnover and other hardships, Allegretti always saw light at the end of the tunnel. He’s an active member in the Champaign community, a mentor to his younger teammates, and a strong believer in what the program can become.

When senior guard Nick Allegretti’s career at Illinois ends after five seasons, including a redshirt year in 2014, fans will undoubtedly remember him as one of the premier faces of the program.

CHAMPAIGN – Marlon Brando created the iconic character, and it took 18 years and two sequels for Al Pacino’s journey in the “Godfather” trilogy to come to a dramatic conclusion.

Allegretti figures the name was derived from similarities he shares with his father, Carl Allegretti.

“My dad has a presence that I don’t think he realizes. When he’s there, I don’t know what it is, but he just commands respect,” Allegretti said. “People love listening to my dad. My dad’s an awesome guy and just has kind of that persona and I’m a lot like my dad so I feel that I got a little bit of that, so guys on the team kind of noticed that. It’s a pretty cool nickname. I like it.”

That commanding presence and leadership ability is something that right tackle Alex Palczewski, a sophomore starter next to Allegretti, has experienced first-hand.

“He’s meant so much,” Palczewski said. “He’s been the ‘Godfather’. He’s mentored all of us so much these past two years. He’s kind of a father to you. He’s taught us so much stuff and he’s brought us along the way. He’s helped us improve our game.”

Allegretti’s career at Illinois is soon ending as the Frankfort, Illinois native is about to step onto Zuppke Field for his final time on Saturday. Illinois welcomes in the Iowa Hawkeyes for Senior Day.

For Palczewski and his fellow linemen, they have an additional incentive to win Saturday’s game against the Hawkeyes. They want to give Allegretti something positive to remember.

“After the (Nebraska) game, I was talking to Doug (Kramer), Verderian (Lowe) and KG (Kendrick Green) and I was like ‘hey listen, I know we have to take care of school, but for the next two weeks we have to focus and get everything done so we can give him a third game and try to send him out right,’” Palczewski said.

It’ll be a tough road to the postseason for Illinois as it must win-out to finish the year. That starts with the Hawkeyes, then a trip to Evansville to cap off the regular season against Northwestern.

The Illini know they are going to have to take it one game at a time to reach a bowl game. On Saturday, Allegretti will cherish the day one moment at a time.

“I’m a pretty emotional guy for sure and I don’t hide that at all,” Allegretti said. “It’ll be different. I’ll be able to lock back in once we go into the locker room, but I know when we go through the tunnel, with my teammates, I’ll see all the young guys and I don’t want to say leaving them behind, but I’m leaving and they’ll still be here.



“I’ll see them, and I’ll see my parents at the end of the row. It’ll be tough. There’ll probably be some tears, but I’m okay with that. It’ll definitely be an emotional day.”

After graduation, Allegretti aspires to play football at the professional level. His future is bright according to Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, who also heralded the other graduating seniors.

“That’s what you get here at the University of Illinois,” Smith said. “The graduates we send out are shaping the world. The sky’s the limit for Nick and the rest of the guys.”

His Illinois odyssey has seen some ups and downs, but Allegretti wouldn't change anything.

“It’s been a blast. There’s obviously been ups and downs; the coaching changes, wins, losses, everything we’ve gone through, injuries with my teammates, transfers and all the stuff we’ve seen. It’s been hard,” Allegretti said. “But probably the best five years of my life. Absolutely loved it. I’m living my dream right now, still a couple weeks left to live it, but I wouldn’t have wanted to do it anywhere else. This is the spot I wanted to be at athletically and academically. Couldn’t be happier to be an alum of this university and it’s a place I’ll be excited to come back to.”