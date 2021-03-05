 OrangeandBlueNews - PREVIEW: Illini close out regular season at Ohio State
basketball

PREVIEW: Illini close out regular season at Ohio State

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst
@sturdy32
After hammering Michigan on Tuesday, the Illini are back in action on Saturday in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes beat Illinois 87-81 back on January 16th in Champaign behind a career high 26 points from EJ Liddell. The Buckeyes have lost three straight, but they have lost to some excellent competition , losing to Michigan Ohio State and Iowa. Illini are winners of 10 of 11, including the huge win over Michigan.

All American guard Ayo Dosunmu has missed the past three games, all Illini wins, but is expected to play following his facial injury against Michigan State 11 days ago.

Here’s a look at the matchup.

Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) passes the ball from as he jumps around Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) during the Big Ten Conference college basketball game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini on January 16, 2021, at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.
