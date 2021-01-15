The Illini are playing with an unexpected week off following their cancellation on Wednesday against Nebraska and are now back at home against a top 25 opponent in Ohio State at the State Farm Center on Saturday.

The Illini will try to wash the bad taste out of their mouths from their loss to Maryland at home last Sunday against a Buckeye team that has been playing well despite a myriad of injuries and no point guard.

It’s a difficult task, but the Illini are hoping to make a push towards the top of the Big Ten and it starts on Saturday. Here’s a look at the particulars.