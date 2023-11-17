Preview: Bowl eligibility on the line as Illini travel to Iowa
Illinois (5-5) travels to Iowa on Saturday looking to reach bowl eligibility for the second consecutive season.
Orange and Blue New previews the game, including keys to the game, players to watch, and a prediction.
ILLINOIS: ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES | STATS
SETTING THE STAGE
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (5-5, 3-4) vs. IOWA HAWKEYES (8-2, 5-2)
Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 // 2:30 p.m. CT // FS1
Iowa City, Iowa // Kinnick Stadium
TV | FS1
» Adam Alexander (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (analyst)
RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network
» Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pre/half/post)
» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (389), the SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com/live
