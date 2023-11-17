Advertisement
Preview: Bowl eligibility on the line as Illini travel to Iowa

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois (5-5) travels to Iowa on Saturday looking to reach bowl eligibility for the second consecutive season.

Orange and Blue New previews the game, including keys to the game, players to watch, and a prediction.

*****

ILLINOIS: ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES | STATS

RELATED:
Improved offensive line play a key to Illini resurgence | Behind enemy lines

*****

IIllinois running back FReggie Love III (23) carries inside the 20 yard line during a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini, October 08, 2022, at Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL
IIllinois running back FReggie Love III (23) carries inside the 20 yard line during a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini, October 08, 2022, at Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SETTING THE STAGE

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (5-5, 3-4) vs. IOWA HAWKEYES (8-2, 5-2)

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 // 2:30 p.m. CT // FS1

Iowa City, Iowa // Kinnick Stadium

TV | FS1

» Adam Alexander (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (analyst)

RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network

» Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pre/half/post)

» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (389), the SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com/live

