basketball

Preivew: Illini host Rutgers looking for third straight win

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Basketball Analyst
The Illini are streaking having won two straight games as they close out a three-game homestand against Rutgers on Saturday afternoon at the State Farm Center.

Illinois has beaten a pair of ranked teams in the past two weeks, and now look to win the dreaded game they are supposed to win. Rutgers is tied with Illinois at 4-8 in league play and recently won three in a row for the first time since they entered the league in 2015.

The Scarlett Knights aren’t a pushover anymore and are looking to win their second road conference game of the year, which would also be a first since entering the Big Ten.

Here’s a look at the particulars.

Eok7meajt9evrlrzhexj
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) shoots over Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J.
AP Photo/Adam Hunger
