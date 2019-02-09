The Illini are streaking having won two straight games as they close out a three-game homestand against Rutgers on Saturday afternoon at the State Farm Center.

Illinois has beaten a pair of ranked teams in the past two weeks, and now look to win the dreaded game they are supposed to win. Rutgers is tied with Illinois at 4-8 in league play and recently won three in a row for the first time since they entered the league in 2015.

The Scarlett Knights aren’t a pushover anymore and are looking to win their second road conference game of the year, which would also be a first since entering the Big Ten.

Here’s a look at the particulars.