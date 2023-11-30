"After praying on it and discussing with my family, I have decided to enter my name in the Transfer Portal with my last year of eligibility left," Love posted to his X account. "Look forward to see what's next."

Illinois starting running back Reggie Love announced that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. A former four-star recruit, Love was the leading rusher for the Illini this past season

Love is the first Illinois scholarship player to enter the Portal during following the 2023 season when the Illini finished 5-7. He rushed for 596 yards in eight games, missing four games with an inured ankle.

Playing his first game in over a month, Love rushed for a career high 140 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in the week 11 overtime win over Indiana. He then capped off his Illinois career with another 100-yard game in the season finale against Northwestern.

Love got his first career first career start in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State in January when All-Big Ten running back Chase Brown opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

According to head coach Bret Bielema, Love's decision to leave was not entirely unexpected.

"It's something we've been going through the last couple of years," Bielema said during a press conference on Thursday. "We've had those conversations before. I understood where Reggie was coming from. He actually came in on Sunday, as it wasn't at all surprising where we were headed."

A prized recruit for former coach Lovie Smith in the class of 2020, Love chose Illinois over offers from Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and numerous others. Rivals.com ranked him the No. 9 running back in the nation and No. 174 prospect overall in his class.

Purdue could be in the mix to land Love. Love's high school coach Cory Patterson, who joined the Illini coaching staff, was instrumental in Love's commitment to Illinois. When defensive coordinator Ryan Walters accepted the heading coach job at Purdue, Patterson joined him in West Lafayette.

With Love departing, getting healthy key for the Illini running back corps. Sophomore-to-be Kaden Feagin started four games and was a standout before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury against Indiana.

The walking wounded also included Josh McCray, Joordan Anderson, and Aidan Laugherty. McCray was ruled oui for the season with a neck injury suffered at Purdue. Anderson had a serious knee injury in training camp that required surgery. Laughery missed multiple games with a torn meniscus before returning against Northwestern.

The room gets a boost when 2024 recruit Ca'Lil Valentine reports next summer. Valentine is a four-star prospect from Chandler (AZ) and the No. 27 running back in the nation according to Rivals.com.