With starter Tip Reiman announcing he intention to enter the NFL Draft, Illinois is looking for proven production at the position. The Illini also offered Harvard transfer tight end Tyler Neville, and All-Ivy League performer.

Koziol has connections to Illinois. He's a native of Bloomingdale, Illinois and played at Nazareth Academy in Lake Park before transferring to Mt Vernon High School in Indiana.

This past season, Koziol was targeted 55 times and had 34 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He was named third team All-MAC at the conclusion of the season. Known as a pass-catching tight end, he lined up both in-line and in slot for the Cardinals.

Koziol had a big freshman season at Ball State catching passes from John Paddock. He had a team-high seven touchdown receptions, which tied for the fifth-most in all of the FBS by a tight end and tied for the second-most among all freshmen regardless of position. He totaled 35 catches for 373 yards.

The Illini are looking to bolster a tight end room that includes returning players Griffin Moore, Henry Boyer, Tanner Arken, Owen Anderson and Nate Guinn and incoming freshmen Karsen Konkel and Tanner Hollinger.