Podcast: Inside the Arc Ep. 69

Alec and Brandon are joined by Sleepers Media's Greg Waddell (@GWizzy12) to talk about his college basketball fandom, the rise of Sleeper's Media and how a Michigan State Alum rooted for one of the Spartan's biggest rivals while sitting in the Izzone.

In the final segment of the show, Brandon pays his dues by eating ketchup because after the Cardinals swept the Yankees in St. Louis!

Thanks for watching Inside the Arc on YouTube, make sure to watch for additional content on YouTube and listen to the full podcast on all major platforms.

You can follow Alec (@alec_bussee) and Brandon (@BrandonSimberg).