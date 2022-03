Alec and Brandon talk all about the Illini's Big Ten Championship winning victory over Iowa on Sunday night.

They talk about what they remember and what they experienced when the court was stormed by Orange Krush along with a discussion into some of the x's and o's of the 74-72 victory.

Later in the show, the two reveal their Big Ten awards ballots from top to bottom. At the end, Alec gives a pretty spicy Buzzer Beating take about the North Carolina win over Duke.