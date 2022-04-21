Podcast: In the Trenches with Keith Randolph Ep. 3
In Ep. 3, Keith welcomes on transfer QB Tommy DeVito and TE Griffin Moore makes a second appearance on the podcast. DeVito explains what his transition to Illinois has been like and shares the big...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news