PODCAST: Illini legend Bruce Douglas

Orange and Blue News chats with Illini legend Bruce Douglas. One of the greatest point guards in Big Ten history, Douglas was a star for coach Lou Henson from 1983-86.

A member of the Illinois All-Century Team, Douglas is one of the stalwarts of the Lou Henson era and one of the top in-state players to come to Champaign. He led Quincy to an undefeated state championship as a junior on one of the best IHSA teams in history that also included future Iowa Hawkeye Michael Payne.

Douglas finished his career at Illinois as the Big Ten's all-time leader in assists and steals, now ranking third in assists and second in steals. He has four of the ten best season assist averages in Illinois history and four of the top five steals averages.

Douglas was the co-Big Ten Player of the year in 1984, and the conference's defensive player of the year in 1985 and 1986. We rank Douglas as one of the two greatest defenders in Illinois history, along with Flyin' Illini star Kenny Battle.