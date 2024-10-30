Advertisement

Watch: Post game press conference versus Ole Miss

Watch: Post game press conference versus Ole Miss

Illinois coach Brad Underwood press conference post game versus Ole Miss.

 • Doug Bucshon
Recap: Illlini drop exhibition game at Ole Miss

Recap: Illlini drop exhibition game at Ole Miss

Illinois fell 91-74 in an exhibition game at Ole Miss on Sunday.

 • Doug Bucshon
No. 1 Oregon cruises past Illinois, 38-9

No. 1 Oregon cruises past Illinois, 38-9

No. 1 Oregon put Illinois away in the first half en route to a 38-9 win in Eugene on Saturday.

 • John Supinie
Illini basketball goes global under Brad Underwood

Illini basketball goes global under Brad Underwood

The Illinois newcomers features three international players, including Lithuania guard Kasparas Jakucionis.

 • Doug Bucshon
Trip to #1 Oregon a chance for Illini to rise to national prominence

Trip to #1 Oregon a chance for Illini to rise to national prominence

Illinois has a chance to return to national prominence when it travels to No. 1 Oregon on Saturday.

 • John Supinie

Published Oct 30, 2024
Podcast: 2024-25 Illini basketball preview with Deon Thomas
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Illini great Deon Thomas joined the Orange and Blue News podcast to preview the Illinois 2024-25 basketball season.

