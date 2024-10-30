Podcast: 2024-25 Illini basketball preview with Deon Thomas

in other news
Watch: Post game press conference versus Ole Miss
Illinois coach Brad Underwood press conference post game versus Ole Miss.
Recap: Illlini drop exhibition game at Ole Miss
Illinois fell 91-74 in an exhibition game at Ole Miss on Sunday.
No. 1 Oregon cruises past Illinois, 38-9
No. 1 Oregon put Illinois away in the first half en route to a 38-9 win in Eugene on Saturday.
Illini basketball goes global under Brad Underwood
The Illinois newcomers features three international players, including Lithuania guard Kasparas Jakucionis.
Trip to #1 Oregon a chance for Illini to rise to national prominence
Illinois has a chance to return to national prominence when it travels to No. 1 Oregon on Saturday.
Illini great Deon Thomas joined the Orange and Blue News podcast to preview the Illinois 2024-25 basketball season.
