News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 19:55:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Plenty of Illinois recruiting targets still alive in state playoffs

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews
Columnist

Folks headed to the quarterfinals in the Illinois high school football playoffs expect to see plenty of orange and blue. With the Illini carrying a four-game winning streak into a bye week and the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}