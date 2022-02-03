PLAYER GRADES: vs. No. 11 Wisconsin
After beating No. 11 Wisconsin on Wednesday night 80-67, the Illini are now alone atop the Big Ten standings ahead of the Badgers, Michigan State and Purdue. Behind a career night from Kofi Cockbur...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news