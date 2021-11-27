PLAYER GRADES: Illinois vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley
For the first time since 1990, Illinois had two players finish with at least 30 points. Alfonso Plummer (30) and Kofi Cockburn (38) each led the way for the Illini as they led the Illini to a 94-85...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news