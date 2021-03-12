Player grades: Illinois vs. Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament
In Illinois’ first postseason game in more than two years, Illinois blew out Rutgers 90-68 on Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Illinois was led by Ayo Dosunmu’s 23 points and Kof...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news