Player grades: Illinois vs. Penn State
Illinois overcame a 19-4 deficit in the first half in Happy Valley and cruised to a 98-81 victory over Penn State. Orange and Blue News dishes out player grades from the win, as No. 18 Illinois imp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news