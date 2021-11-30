PLAYER GRADES: Illinois vs. Notre Dame
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn once again led the way for the Illini in their 82-72 victory over Notre Dame on Friday night. Cockburn scored 28 points and had eight rebounds to help the Illini get t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news