Player grades: Illinois vs. Iowa
Alec Busse breaks down the player grades from the Illinois win over Iowa on Sunday at State Farm Center. The Illini clinch the regular season Big Ten title with the win and the No. 1 seed in the up...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news