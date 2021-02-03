Player grades: Illinois vs. Indiana
No. 12 Illinois escaped Indiana with a 75-71 overtime victory over the Hoosiers on Tuesday night. Trent Frazier’s 19 points and Andre Curbelo’s four assists helped get the Illini their third consec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news