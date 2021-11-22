PLAYER GRADES: Illinois vs. Cincinnati
Illinois suffered an embarrassing 71-51 loss to Cincinnati on Monday in the first round of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. The Illini opened the game with a 23-8 lead, but after that Cinci...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news