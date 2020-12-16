Player grades: Illinois rolls past Gophers
Illinois opened Big Ten play on Tuesday night with a resounding 92-65 win over Minnesota at State Farm Center. Orange and Blue News hands out player grades from the big Illinois win.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news