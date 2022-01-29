Player grades: Illinois at Northwestern
Illinois moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten with their 59-56 win over Northwestern on Saturday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Alec Busse breaks down each player’s performance in his Pl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news