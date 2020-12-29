OrangeandBlueNews - Physical brand of offense will be the "Illinois way" under new regime

CHAMPAIGN – Since bumping heads with Illini coach Bret Bielema more than a decade ago while recurring south Florida for rival Big Ten Conference programs, offensive coordinator Tony Petersen always figured they’d one day work together.

So when Illinois announced his hire Monday night, the question quickly became what is to be expected from an offense that staggered to the finish in the last season under former coach Lovie Smith.

The Illini will go shotgun under Petersen, but make no mistake. This will be physical, power football adapted to today’s game. Initially, Illinois will rely on a veteran offensive line and capable running game, perhaps providing time for Bielema, Peterson and improved recruiting to reload the Illini offense. Under Petersen, the Illini will attempt to execute more efficiently, control the ball and transition to an older, more mature two-deep less reliant on newcomers.

One thing is clear. The Illini plan to run the ball while getting big and nasty up front. Under Petersen, the Illini may play with one or two tight ends and go heavy with inside and outside zone blocking while attempting to control the ball. It’s the way the game is played in the Big Ten West by division powers Wisconsin, Iowa and (yes) Northwestern.