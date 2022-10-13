The facility just reopened this week after a $40 million project that doubles the square footage of the building. Whitman indicated on Thursday that the University has raise $34 million towards the total cost of the project.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman took media members on a guided tour of the newly renovated Ubben Basketball Complex on Thursday. Men's coach Brad Underwood and women's coach Shauna Green joined the group.

The improvements benefit both the men's and women's programs and include additional court space, state-of-the-art sports medicine facilities, an enhanced strength and conditioning area, study spaces, expanded staff offices, and modern student-athlete amenities in new locker rooms and team areas.

A new atrium lobby space and areas to host recruits and small groups are also a part of the project. Two new half courts were added to both the women's and men's current gym space, giving the two programs additional space to work on development while not disrupting full-court action.

The project features a dramatic glass enclosed strength and conditioning addition, triples the size of the locker rooms and player lounges, and features an expansive sports medicine area including hydrotherapy and sports science spaces.