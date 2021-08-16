Perry emerges as leader of Illini defensive line
Senior Rod Perry has emerged as the ringleader of a talented though yet unproven Illini defensive line. Outspoken and confident, Perry has even gotten the buttoned up new defensive line coach Terra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news